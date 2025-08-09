SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 9 — Penang is seeking to register more varieties of durian kampung from local orchards in an effort to expand its portfolio of recognised durian species.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang’s durian kampung are on par in taste with the state’s premium hybrid varieties.

“We have a lot of high quality durian kampung that can be registered so durian producers should consider registering their durian kampung so the variety could be recognised,” he said at the launch of a durian outreach programme at Rain Tree Farm in Taman Permatang Tinggi Indah here today.

He said Penang recently registered two new hybrid varieties — Tupai King (D214) and Cenderawasih — bringing the total to over 200 registered durian varieties.

“We have over 200 varieties of registered durians so we hope to add to this by registering more varieties so that we can promote these globally,” he said.

Chow said Balilk Pulau is not the only area in Penang famed for its durians as varieties from mainland Seberang Perai also produces high-quality fruit, naming Black Thorn (Or Chi) and the Tokun Top (D220) from Cherok Tokun introduced last year as examples.

The chief minister said Penang is actively promoting its durians abroad.

“Besides China and Singapore, we are also focusing on new markets such as India, Australia, Europe and the Middle East,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the initiatives would boost Penang’s agricultural sector, particularly the durian industry, and bring economic benefits to rural areas while attracting youth into agrotechnology and agrotourism.

“This will bring about a huge economic impact on the rural areas while generating more opportunities for the younger generation to be involved in agrotechnology and agrotourism sectors,” he said.

Chow also revealed that the state is developing Penang Durian Valley@Relay, a research and development hub slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

He said the hub will feature research facilities, a durian arboretum, smart farming technology and will form part of Penang’s agrotourism ecosystem.

The durian outreach programme, Chow added, will include a talk show with farm operators, cooking demonstrations, a petting zoo and other family-friendly activities.