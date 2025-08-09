BANGKOK, Aug 9 — Two Malaysian tourists were critically injured after being set on fire by an unemployed man on Ratchadamri Road here on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Thursday when the suspect suddenly poured thinner from behind onto the two Malaysians – a man, Ong, 26, and a woman, Gan, 27 – who were seated on the steps near a shopping centre at the time.

The Malaysian Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, said he had visited the victims, who remain in critical but stable condition.

He said Ong was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Police General Hospital, while Gan is receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

“Ong sustained second-degree burns across his upper body, both front and back. The injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

“Gan suffered 36 per cent, second degree burns but her condition is stable and conscious,” he told Bernama when contacted on Friday.

He added that the embassy has contacted the families of Ong and Gan to inform about the incident.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Lumpini Police Station Pol Col Yingyos Suwanno said the suspect is a 30-year-old man from Sa Kaeo province, who allegedly attacked the victims out of frustration over being unemployed. He attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by members of the public nearby.

Yingyos said the suspect is currently being held in custody at Lumpini Police Station, while police continue to investigate the motive behind the attack and are expected to take statements from the victims once they are in stable condition. — Bernama