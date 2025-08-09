KOTA KINABALU, Aug 9 — Sarawak-based Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has also set its sights on contesting in the upcoming Sabah state elections.

Its president, Voon Lee Shan, said the party will first conduct thorough vetting of each potential candidate before allowing them to contest under its banner, stressing they must be committed to PBK’s objectives and the fight for the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

Voon claimed that many individuals had approached PBK to offer themselves as candidates, but the party would scrutinise them closely and be selective.

“Those who want to be candidates are welcome, but they will not be sponsored by the party. We accept candidates from various backgrounds of Sabahans. They must be able to fund their campaign activities. We do not want opportunists,” he said after officiating the launch of Sabah PBK near Penampang today.

He said the party has yet to decide how many seats it will contest.

On partnerships, Voon made it clear that PBK will only work with local Sabah parties that share their cause.

“We will not accept cooperation from Peninsular-based parties,” he stressed.

Voon added that the party’s push for independence for Sabah and Sarawak remains central to its political agenda.

Asked why he believes PBK can win Sabahans’ trust despite limited support in Sarawak, Voon said it was due to shared issues and concerns, noting that PBK Sabah is led by locals who uphold the “Sabah for Sabahans” belief..

Former nominated assemblyman Datuk Ronnie Loh has been appointed as deputy chairman of PBK, and his wife, Soh Kee Suat, as Sabah chairman.

PBK was registered in 2013 and formed to fight for the independence of Sabah and Sarawak.

Another Sarawak party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) led by Datuk Larry Sng, will contest independently in the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

Among the constituencies PBM is eyeing are Bandau, Tanjung Papat and Kadamaian. — The Borneo Post