KANGAR, Aug 9 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will present an expert committee’s recommendation on banning electronic cigarettes or vapes to the Cabinet once the study is completed, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the recommendation would mark a key step towards implementing the ban.

“We are committed to this (vape ban); it is no longer a matter of ‘if’. I will present it to the Cabinet for deliberation,” he told reporters after officiating the Sihat Milik Semua carnival at Dewan 2020 here today.

The event, officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, with the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil in attendance, was held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee of the reign of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

Dr Dzulkefly said enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) has already shown positive results, with the number of smoking product variants in the market dropping to 2,794 in June from 6,824 before the Act’s enactment.

“That means only 40.9 per cent remain. With strict enforcement, I am confident we can effectively regulate cigarette and vape sales. Most importantly, we must protect minors, students and our children from exposure to vapes.

“Act 852 will be enforced firmly to regulate all smoking products, including vapes, for public health,” he said. — Bernama