KOTA KINABALU, Aug 8 — A contractor was fined RM15,000, in default 12 months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here for installing a solar lamp near a high-voltage electricity installation, which resulted in the deaths of three workers.

E. Royston Tan, 36, pleaded guilty before judge Hurman Hussain to a charge under Sub-Section 55(1) of the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024, punishable under Sub-Section 55(2) of the same Enactment.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM300,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

The offence took place in Ranau on December 13,2024.

Tan was the appointed contractor responsible for the lighting upgrade project.

The court was told that two workers who were on scaffolding were electrocuted and fell to the ground when a solar panel they were installing came into contact with a high-voltage electricity line. A third worker, who tried to assist, was also electrocuted.

Tan was unrepresented in court. — The Borneo Post