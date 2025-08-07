IPOH, Aug 7 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the country’s third regasification terminal (RGT3), which will be constructed in Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC), is expected to generate at least 3,000 job opportunities.

Saarani added the project is slated to begin early next year and will require skilled welders.

“We have already begun preparing to meet the upcoming demand for skilled labour, particularly in the welding sector.

“To me, this is a major achievement. In our Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan, one of our main goals is to create as many job opportunities as possible. This project contributes directly to that mission,” he said.

Saarani said this in a press conference after attending the launch of a national symposium on facing the challenges of AI within the framework of Syariah, held at the Perak Royal Golf Club here.

However, Saarani said he could not comment further on the project as it falls under Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), which must first announce it through Bursa Malaysia.

“I cannot make any announcements on their behalf because the government-linked company is publicly listed.

“As for the amount of investment, Petronas will make the announcement, and we are grateful that they are investing in Perak,” he said.

On July 31, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in Parliament, mentioned that RGT3 would be built in Lumut.

It was reported that Petronas has been given the mandate by the government to develop RGT3 as part of efforts to ensure energy supply security in Peninsular Malaysia.

The Lumut 2 facility, one of seven industrial zones in the area, is set to serve as the base for the project.

The RGT3 will have the capacity to at least match Petronas’ two existing terminals in Sungai Udang, Melaka (RGTSU), and in Pengerang, Johor (RGTP).