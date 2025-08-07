SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 7 — Penang is stepping up enforcement against smoking at eateries, targeting both patrons and restaurant-operators who fail to display no-smoking signs or provide smoking facilities.

Penang state exco for health, youth and sports Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said the state health department is increasing its manpower to strictly enforce the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

“The state health department will ensure compliance with food hygiene regulations and smoking bans at eateries and restaurants,” he said after attending a Clean and Smoke-Free Premises Walkabout (BeBas) at the Bandar Cassia R&R Food Court and Batu Kawan Borealis Commercial Centre here today.

He said BeBas not only focuses on enforcement against smoking in non-smoking premises, but also aims to encourage community involvement in ensuring adherence to food hygiene rules and smoking bans.

“Premises found to be clean and compliant with specific criteria will be recognised with the Clean and Safe (BeSS) certification,” he added.

As at August 5, a total of 2,647 fines have been issued for smoking offences in eateries across Penang.

Another 137 notices were issued to premise owners for failing to display no-smoking signs and for providing smoking facilities within their premises.

Gooi said food hygiene and smoking-related enforcement should not rest solely with the health department or Health Ministry, but should involve a whole-of-government approach in implementing Act 852 and the Food Act 1983.

“We also urge professional bodies, NGOs, traders’ associations and all levels of society to continue supporting efforts to enhance food safety and promote smoke-free environments,” he said.