PUTRAJAYA, Aug 7 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) views seriously the call by the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) for the public to stop spreading unverified information regarding the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir.

In a statement today, MCMC stressed that the spread of unverified photos, videos or any information not only can hurt the feelings of the girl’s family members, but also contradicts ethical values and potentially violates existing laws.

“MCMC also reiterates the reminder given by Minister of Communications, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, to all parties to respect the ongoing investigation by the authorities and not to make any speculation that causes confusion among the public,” the statement read.

The commission emphasised that the dissemination of false information is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588], which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both upon conviction.

Zara Qairina was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, after being found unconscious and critically injured in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4am on July 16. She was pronounced dead the following day and was buried that night without a post-mortem.

Last Tuesday, the AGC returned the preliminary investigation report into the girl’s death to the police for further investigation and completion. — Bernama