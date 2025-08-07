KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The absence of platform barriers at Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations has been identified as one of the contributing factors to incidents involving passengers, particularly persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said earlier-generation rail stations, especially LRT stations, were designed without physical barriers between platforms and trains, unlike newer facilities such as Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations which are fully equipped with safety systems.

“So, Prasarana is now looking into proposals to install (barriers) between the platform and the tracks. Although it may not be possible to close the entire gap completely, we aim to minimise it by placing a barrier between the platform and the tracks.

“Implementing this (installation of barriers at older stations) would require significant expenditure because it involves redesigning all these rail stations, and it would also take a considerable amount of time,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut), who asked about the main weaknesses identified following the tragic death of a visually impaired man who fell and was run over by a train at the Wangsa Maju LRT Station last February.

Loke said that, for now, auxiliary police personnel have been stationed at the affected stations and are trained to be more alert and sensitive to the needs of the PwD community to prevent such incidents from recurring.

He said the government remains committed to improving accessibility and inclusiveness within the public transportation system, including upgrading PwD-friendly facilities currently underway, and installing lifts at older and rural Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) stations.

“Rail service operators also continuously provide training to their frontline staff to assist and facilitate the needs of PwD passengers. This is to ensure that appropriate assistance is delivered professionally, empathetically, and efficiently,” he said.

He was replying to the original question from Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera), who inquired about ongoing efforts to improve accessibility for PwD users in utilising public transport. — Bernama