PUTRAJAYA, August 7 — The 2026 Budget, which will be tabled this October in the Dewan Rakyat, marks the first budget to support the goals of the 13th Malaysia Plan and will focus on three main pillars, namely raising the ceiling, raising the floor, and strengthening good governance in the public administration.

According to the Parliamentary Calendar, the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be presented on October 10.

Minister of Finance II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, said that in raising the ceiling, the government aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness and support high-growth, high-value sectors, particularly the semiconductor industry, energy transition, and Islamic economy.

He added that the government will also continue to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as startups, to become producers of ‘Made by Malaysia’ products and services.

“The digital and artificial intelligence agenda continues to be prioritised, alongside efforts to nurture creativity and promote value-based economic growth,” he said in his speech at the inaugural Budget 2026 Engagement Council today.

The event was also attended by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar; the Secretary-General of the Treasury, Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican; the Director-General of Public Service, Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz; the Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour; and the Executive Chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia, Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi.

Nearly 300 participants attended the event, representing public service institutions, industry players, chambers of commerce, technocrats, economists, scholars, non-governmental organisations, and international organisations. — Bernama