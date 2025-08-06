SIBU, Aug 6 — Police have opened two investigation papers (IPs) into the death of a two-year-old boy who fell into a sewer near Jalan Wong Soon Kai here two days ago (Monday).

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement, said one of the investigations is being conducted under Section 3(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglecting or exposing a child to a condition likely to cause physical or emotional harm.

He said an IP was also opened under the classification of a sudden death case (SDR).

According to him, a report on the boy’s death was lodged by a medical officer at Sibu Hospital at 11.09pm on August 4.

“The boy was found by a fire and rescue team in a sewer and sent to the hospital.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim was wet, pale and showed no signs of life, before being confirmed dead at the Sibu Hospital Emergency Unit,” he said.

According to earlier reports, the boy was found in the sewer after he was believed to have fallen through a manhole at Jalan Pedada.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received an emergency call regarding the incident at 6.29pm, and upon arriving at the location, the rescue team was informed by the victim's father that his son was missing and believed to have fallen into the sewer system.

It was said that the child often accompanied his father to collect used boxes in the commercial area.

During the incident, the boy was believed to have gotten out of the car to look for his father before falling into the uncovered manhole.

Members of the public with information on the incident are requested to contact the investigating officer, ASP Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, at 019-7192529 or any police station. — Bernama