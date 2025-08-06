KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The attack on a witness in Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial was a “clear-cut” robbery, police said today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar also rejected suggestions that the incident was a case of witness intimidation, the New Straits Times reported.

“It is a clear-cut robbery. No witness tampering involved. The robbers fled with valuables into a secondary jungle nearby,” he was quoted saying.

Earlier today, the witness was allegedly assaulted by 10 men at his home near Petaling Jaya, sustaining injuries to his face and hand.

The attackers reportedly tied up two security guards and warned the victim to “stay at home and not become a hero.”

The lead prosecutor in Lim’s trial, Datuk Wan Shahruddin Wan Ladin, said the matter would be raised in court when the ex-minister’s trial resumes on Aug 19.

Lim, the DAP adviser, is facing multiple charges related to the Penang Undersea Tunnel project, including soliciting a 10 per cent share of profits, receiving RM3.3 million, and involvement in the disposal of two state land plots.