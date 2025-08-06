GEORGE TOWN, Aug 6 — The Penang state government has tasked Hartasuma Sdn Bhd — the firm building the Penang Hill cable car — with conducting a feasibility study for a similar service connecting the Botanic Gardens to Gurney Bay.

However, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stressed that this feasibility study is a separate initiative from the Penang Hill cable car project already awarded to Hartasuma.

“We are merely looking into the feasibility of building cable cars to connect these two tourist attractions,” Chow said.

He added that the proposed 2.5km line makes sense as it would link two of the city's iconic recreational and tourism spots.

If the project comes to fruition, he noted, it would serve as another major tourist attraction for the state.

Chow clarified that once the study is completed, the state government will review the findings and make a final decision on how to proceed.

The directive for the new study comes as Hartasuma is proceeding with the construction of the RM367.2 million Penang Hill cable car project, which is expected to be completed by early 2027.