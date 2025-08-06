KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Public Service Department (PSD) has denied recent social media claims that the government’s pension scheme changed starting January 1 this year.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the department stressed that pensions for current public servants remain unaffected.

“Any information related to pensions must be verified through official government sources,” it said.

The public is reminded that spreading false information is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Meanwhile, the PSD’s Pensions Division also denied the allegation, stating that the viral information did not originate from the division or the Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP). — Bernama