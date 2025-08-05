KUCHING, Aug 5 — Sarawak has created another new landmark following the opening of the Sarawak Premier’s official office complex, named Kompleks Satria Pertiwi, in a symbolic ceremony held at the building’s grounds last night.

What made it an even sweeter moment is that the ceremony, officiated by Sarawak Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, coincided with the 75th birthday of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, thus making the occasion truly meaningful in the state’s administrative landscape.

Located opposite the Sarawak State Library (Pustaka), Kompleks Satria Pertiwi comprises three major components, namely the Main Office Building, the Premier’s Official Residence, and a Multipurpose Hall.

The Main Office houses the Sarawak Premier’s office and related administration units, while the official residence is used to receive dignitaries and for small-scale official events. The Multipurpose Hall, meanwhile, is the main space for large-scale events and for use by complex staff.

Architecturally, the white complex features neoclassical and colonial styles, thus reflecting the state’s historical heritage and the unity of its multi-racial and multi-cultural population.

The Sarawak Premier’s office had operated from Wisma Bapa Malaysia since its establishment in 1976, before moving to this new complex that is more modern, strategic and with a distinct identity.

The opening ceremony was also witnessed by deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; state Cabinet ministers and and heads of departments.

The ceremony was also enlivened with a colourful light display, symbolic plaque-signing ceremony, and a tour of the rooms within the administration complex. — Bernama