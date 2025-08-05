KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) aims to provide up to 762,500 housing units by 2040, in line with the direction of the Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (PTKL2040), which focuses on the well-being of urban residents.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the housing stock as of 2020 stood at 500,803 units, comprising both open market housing and affordable housing.

“Over the next 15 years, new housing development will be planned based on the increasing number of residents and households in the capital.

“Housing planning will emphasise the needs of various groups, including youth, B40 and M40 families, senior citizens and other vulnerable communities,” she told Bernama.

She said the plan also introduces the provision of micro and transit units for newly working youths, compact housing for dual-income, no-kids (DINK) couples and young professionals, as well as age-friendly housing for the elderly.

Maimunah said DBKL has also allocated several specific land-use zones for housing, including Residential Zone 4 (R4), designated for affordable and public housing.

She said PTKL2040 emphasises the principle of inclusive development by maintaining a balance between the need for housing, access to public transportation and environmental sustainability.

She added that the housing target also takes into account the potential for redevelopment of existing areas and the provision of government land in strategic locations within the city.

“The pricing of affordable housing is subject to the National Affordable Housing Policy, with a maximum price set at RM300,000 per unit, in line with initiatives such as Residensi Wilayah.

“For the Residensi Madani scheme, the maximum selling price is set at RM200,000 with a standard size of 800 square feet, while other units will be developed to meet the diverse needs of the urban community,” she said.

Maimunah said PTKL2040 targets at least 40 per cent of all new housing units by 2040 to be affordable homes.

The long-term plan also outlines the definition of affordable housing under two categories: rental units such as the People’s Housing Project (PPR), Public Housing and Subsidised Rental Housing (PASS); and ownership units covering projects like Residensi Wilayah, Residensi Madani, the Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Programme (PPAM), PR1MA and One Staff Member One Home (SASaR).

“This initiative aims to ensure fair and sustainable access to housing for all segments of society, including low- and middle-income groups,” she said. — Bernama