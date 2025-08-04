KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The government is reportedly set to roll out an advance passenger screening system by the end of the year to help prevent illegal entries at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to Free Malaysia Today, he said the system will initially involve 10 of the 56 airlines operating in Malaysia and will allow immigration authorities to access passenger information before their arrival.

“The use of autogates will minimise human interaction as all entry and exit screenings will be fully digital, with no discretion required from officers,” he was quoted as saying.

Saifuddin reportedly said the use of digitalised immigration services would reduce opportunities for abuse.

A total of 635 autogates will reportedly be installed at 123 entry points nationwide.

The first phase will reportedly begin in December at key locations including KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Penang International Airports, as well as the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor Bahru.

Saifuddin reportedly said the autogates will use biometric data such as facial recognition, iris scans and thumbprints to reduce the possibility of system manipulation.

The ministry is also testing body-worn cameras on immigration officers at several entry points, including KLIA.

A plan to purchase 614 cameras is expected to proceed next month, pending approval.

Saifuddin reportedly added that the new measures are part of efforts to address misconduct by enforcement officers.

Last year, 26 officers at KLIA were dismissed for their involvement in a syndicate that allowed certain individuals to pass through immigration without proper checks.

“There is no place in the home ministry for officers who lack integrity. We have zero tolerance for such misconduct,” he reportedly said.