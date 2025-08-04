JOHOR BARU, Aug 4 — Bukit Aman management (services and personnel) division deputy director Ab Rahaman Arsad has been appointed the new Johor police chief, effective today.

The 58-year-old senior officer officially replaces Datuk M. Kumar, who has held the post since January 24, 2024. Kumar is expected to take up his new role as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director.

The handover of duties ceremony took place at the Johor police contingent headquarters and was witnessed by Bukit Aman management department director Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid.

Ab Rahaman was also promoted to the rank of police commissioner during the ceremony, which included the symbolic passing of the baton of command from Kumar.

Originally from Kulai, Johor, Ab Rahaman began his police career in 1989 and has held several senior positions, including head of the management department for both the Negeri Sembilan and Kedah police contingents.

Kumar, 56, joined the police force in December 1991 as an Inspector. His previous roles include serving as Johor deputy police chief, Johor CID deputy chief, Johor Baru South deputy district police chief, and Mersing district police chief.

At the same event, there was also a handover ceremony for the Johor Police Family Association (Perkep) chairmanship, as Kumar’s wife, Datin S.P. Shanthi, passed the role to Ab Rahaman’s wife, Salwah Mahdan. The ceremony was witnessed by Perkep management department chair Datin Seri Selmiah Tuan Ibrahim.