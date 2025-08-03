KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 3 — Two men lost a total of more than RM400,000 after falling victim to separate online investment scams, one of which also involved a love scam.

In Kuala Terengganu, a 54-year-old lecturer was cheated out of RM172,170 after being lured into a cryptocurrency investment scheme by a woman he met through the TilMatch app.

In a statement today, police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim made five transfers totalling RM162,170 but received no returns, and later realised he had been duped when asked to invest more.

The same victim also fell prey to a love scam involving another woman he met on the same app.

An accomplice posing as a courier company representative demanded RM12,500 for the release of a parcel purportedly held by customs.

The victim paid RM10,000 with his remaining savings before discovering the account was linked to fraud.

Meanwhile, in Jerantut, Pahang, a 67-year-old engineer lost RM230,000 after joining a non-existent investment scheme offered via WhatsApp.

In a statement today, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the man was promised returns of up to RM150,000 for a RM50,000 investment and made nine transfers to four bank accounts between July 16 and 3.

He became suspicious after being repeatedly asked to pay more due to alleged processing issues.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama