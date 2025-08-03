IPOH, Aug 3 — Yesterday’s open water swimming competition at Teluk Senangin in Lumut, which saw some 40 participants being stung by jellyfish, was organised without referring to the local authorities.

Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the organiser should have at least consulted the Malaysian Maritime Department for information regarding the jellyfish threat in the area.

“The organiser is a private company from outside Perak. We did not know about the event... even the sports and health executive committees did not know about it.

“This is a lesson to outsiders who want to organise any activities… that they must refer to the authorities. Luckily, there were no untoward incidents this time,” he told a media conference after the presentation of Fundus Camera (a specialised instrument used in ophthalmology) for eye checks at Royal Club Ipoh here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that at least 40 participants of the Teluk Senangin Open Water Swim 2025 competition were injured after being stung by jellyfish and needed hospital treatment.

The organiser also confirmed that the Raja Kecil Besar, Raja Azlan Muzzaffar Shah, who is the son of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, was one of the participants who competed in the 3-kilometre men’s junior 12-19 age group.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan said two of the injured participants have been discharged from Manjung Hospital, while those treated as outpatients are in stable conditions. — Bernama