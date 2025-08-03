PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 — The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) has attributed about 60 per cent of house fires in the country to electrical issues.

Director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad said the main causes include unsafe wiring, non-compliant electrical modifications and excessive use of electrical appliances.

“Many people take electrical safety at home lightly. Old wiring, frequent tripping of switches and the use of high-powered appliances like air conditioners, water heaters and chest freezers often lead to electrical overload,” he told Bernama.

He added that common mistakes, such as directly reconnecting a blown fuse or bypassing electrical safety systems, can spark major fires, especially if the system fails to cut off the power during a short circuit or overheating.

Nor Hisham advised homeowners to have their wiring inspected by a licensed electrician every 10 to 15 years to detect possible electrical leaks, particularly in older houses or newly completed homes.

“Don’t take early signs of electrical faults lightly. If a socket in your home keeps tripping, don’t just ignore it, call a qualified electrician to fix the problem,” he advised.

Nor Hisham said cooking is also among the main contributors to house fires, especially when the kitchen is left unattended or gas leaks occur.

He added that property losses from fires in 2023 were estimated at RM1.6 billion, down from RM2.66 billion the previous year, despite an increase in the number of structural fires.

“Factors such as the fire department’s swift response and greater public awareness, including the use of fire extinguishers at an early stage, have helped reduce losses from house fires,” he said.

Nor Hisham recommended that every building and home be equipped with at least one fire extinguisher to enable immediate action should a fire break out.

“Our core value is the principle that prevention is better than cure. According to the Sendai Framework study, every ringgit invested in preventive measures can yield a return of RM8 in reduced losses,” he said.

“In other words, investing RM1 is expected to cut potential disaster-related losses by RM8,” he explained.

The Sendai Framework is an international agreement that sets out measures to reduce disaster risks, to lower death tolls, reduce the number of people affected and minimise economic losses and infrastructure damage caused by disasters.

From 2015 to 2030, the framework also stresses the importance of understanding disaster risks, strengthening governance, investing in risk reduction and boosting preparedness. — Bernama