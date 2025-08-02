TAIPING, Aug 2 — Approximately 60,000 applications have been received so far for enrolment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses at vocational colleges nationwide.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the strong response reflects the growing appeal of these courses as a pathway for skills development among young people.

“We currently have a capacity of 17,000 places across 86 vocational colleges nationwide. Various programmes are being developed from time to time to strengthen vocational colleges, enhance practical skills, and expand on the job training opportunities for TVET graduates,” he told reporters after officiating the Taiping Air Festival 2025 at Tekah Airport here today.

Wong, who is also the Taiping member of parliament, said the employability rate of TVET graduates has reached 99 percent in recent years, based on available reports.

“This is a remarkable achievement. We want our vocational graduates to have the opportunity to further their studies or secure stable employment based on the skills they have acquired,” he said. — Bernama