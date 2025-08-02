KOTA KINABALU, Aug 2 — All negative comments regarding the student bullying case in Sabah that could cause anxiety and touch on 3R (Race, Religion, Royalty) issues should cease immediately.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that sufficient space must be given to the police to complete their investigation fully.

“I call upon all parties to give space to the police to continue the investigation,” he said.

“Negative comments and public perceptions linking this to 3R issues sometimes make it difficult for us to resolve the investigation and so on.”

“Therefore, I call on the relevant parties to refrain from making negative comments, comments that could create a bad atmosphere or anxiety by linking certain parties, politics, and also the palace to this issue, which I feel should be stopped,” he stressed.

Commenting further on the bullying case involving the death of a student from Sipitang, the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, 13, on July 17, Mohd Khalid informed that so far, statements have been recorded from 60 witnesses, including students, staff and teachers.

“So, we have obtained many things, much information, and the investigation papers have been completed and submitted to the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman. We will then bring them to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further action,” he explained.

Mohd Khalid, who was met by the media after paying a courtesy call on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Musa Aman on Saturday, said the visit aimed to discuss security and stability issues in Sabah.

“We discussed security and stability issues in the state of Sabah.”

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is always open to ensuring the political stability and security of Sabah remain peaceful for all its people.”

“The Sabah Police Commissioner is also always giving his best to ensure Sabah’s security, not only concerning domestic issues but also international issues, especially our waters shared with neighbouring states, the Philippines, and also claims by China and other countries.

“So far, we are in a win-win situation, discussing well and thoroughly so that everything can be resolved amicably,” he revealed.

Accompanying him at Istana Seri Kinabalu was Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

This visit coincided with his maiden trip to Sabah since being appointed as the Inspector-General of Police on June 23. — The Borneo Post