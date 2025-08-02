SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — A four-year-old boy was found dead after he is believed to have fallen from the eighth floor of a flats in Port Klang near here yesterday.

Klang Selatan Police deputy chief Supt Kamalariffin Aman Shah said an emergency call was received at about 8 am.

He said the incident occurred while the boy’s father was at work and the mother had gone out to take their second child to the babysitter.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the boy fell from the window of his home on the eighth floor. He was rushed to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang, but was pronounced dead during treatment,” he said in a statement.

Kamalariffin said the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

He urged those with information about the incident to contact the Klang Selatan Police headquarters at 03-33762222 to facilitate investigations. — Bernama