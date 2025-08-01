KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 1 — The 52-year-old captain of the Turkish yacht Daisy was found last night after going missing for over 40 hours at sea when his vessel capsized during a storm in waters off Pulau Yu here on Tuesday.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said Ahmet Volkan Ata was found at 9.45 pm by a fishing boat seven nautical miles from Pulau Yu.

“The victim is now at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital and is stable. He is not injured but will undergo further tests,” he said in a statement yesterday.

His crewmate Eser Demirkol is the only victim still missing, while the third crew member, Ates Demiroren, was rescued previously. — Bernama