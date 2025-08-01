KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 1 — Two Turkiye nationals are missing after a sailing yacht capsized in stormy waters near Pulau Yu on Tuesday, while another was rescued after drifting at sea for 25 hours.

Terengganu Maritime director Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang said the yacht, Daisy, had departed Pulau Tioman, Pahang bound for Pattani, Thailand when it overturned about 30 nautical miles from Pulau Yu.

“One victim, Ates Demiroren, was rescued by a local tugboat crew, while the yacht’s captain and another man remain unaccounted for,” he said in a statement tonight.

A search and rescue operation was activated at 3 pm today, with patrol vessel Perkasa 48 deployed to the site.

The public with information is urged to contact the Terengganu Maritime Operations Centre at 013-7464357. — Bernama