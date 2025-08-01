KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 1 — The Turkish men who were onboard the yacht Daisy that capsized during a storm in waters off Pulau Yu here on Tuesday were on a cross-continent voyage from Malaysia to Turkiye.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said two men, Ahmed Volkan Ata, the yacht’s captain, and crew member, Eser Demirkol, while the third crew member Ates Demiroren was rescued.

“Before the incident, Ahmed Volkan Ata as captain, brought the Daisy from Port Jackson Bay, Sydney, Australia and docked in Kuantan Port, Pahang that served as a meeting point. The other two crew members, from Krabi, Thailand and Singapore, left from Kuantan on their voyage.

“On July 28, at 5 pm, the Daisy started its voyage and was supposed to arrive at its first checkpoint at Pattani Port, Thailand,” he said in a statement, adding that the yacht got caught in a storm in the waters off Pulau Yu here at 2.30 pm Tuesday and was believed to have capsized, with only Ates Demiroren managing to save himself.

“Until now, the rescued victim is reported to be weak and being treated at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital. It is understood that the Marine Department, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Turkiye Embassy have been informed of this incident for further action.

“All matters involving the Turkish nationals will be borne entirely by the Turkiye Embassy and the rescued victim will be brought home after his condition improves,” he said.

Terengganu MMEA director Capt (M) Hamiludin Che Awang said the search and rescue operation was activated at 3 pm, with a patrol boat mobilised to the location to search for victims. — Bernama