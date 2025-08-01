KUCHING, Aug 1 — The Sarawak Transport Ministry has confirmed that the federal government’s phased implementation of speed limitation devices (SLDs) for commercial vehicles will also be enforced in Sarawak.

Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said the policy is a crucial step toward enhancing road safety and reducing the risk of major accidents involving heavy vehicles.

“Sarawak, in line with the national directive, will fully implement the enforcement of SLDs as scheduled,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The enforcement will begin in three phases starting this October 1. It will apply to goods vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) exceeding 3,500kg and passenger vehicles with a GVW of over 5,000kg that carry more than eight passengers.

Under the new regulation, the maximum speed limit for such vehicles is capped at 90km/h.

Lee urged all commercial vehicle operators in Sarawak to cooperate with the authorities to ensure a smooth transition.

“We must put the safety of all road users above all else. I appeal to transport operators in Sarawak to work together with the authorities to ensure their vehicles comply with the new SLD requirements.

“Only by working together can we build a safer and more responsible road environment,” he said.

Acknowledging the potential challenges faced by the industry, Lee stressed that public safety must take precedence over operational convenience or costs.

He added that the ministry will continue engaging stakeholders and working with enforcement agencies such as the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) to provide operators with the necessary information and support for compliance.

“We remain committed to working in tandem with the federal government to raise the overall standard of commercial vehicle safety in Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Lorry Associations Coalition (GPLS) president Ling Kah Kiong said members remain uncertain about which SLD models are approved, the costs involved and which workshops are authorised by the authorities to carry out installations.

He noted that most lorries registered after 2014 might already have been equipped with the device, meaning those registered before that would be required to install SLDs.

Ling, who attended a meeting on the matter in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, said he had raised the authorised models and installers issue with the Federal Transport Ministry but has yet to receive a response.

He also questioned the practicality of implementing a uniform policy, citing differences in speed limits between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia.

“I don’t think it will function well. We have a difference in minimum speed limit between Peninsula and East Malaysia. This policy seems biased towards the Peninsula because theirs is 90km/h whereas over here, it is 70km/h,” he said when contacted.

He added that GPLS members will meet with the state JPJ in Sibu this Saturday to gain clearer insight into the implementation process, including how enforcement will be carried out. — The Borneo Post