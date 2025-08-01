PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — The National Wages Consultative Council (Amendment) Act 2025 came into effect today, extending the current minimum wage to apprenticeship contract workers.

In a statement, the Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) said Minister Steven Sim had set Aug 1, 2025, as the commencement date for the amendments.

“Under the amendment, the current minimum wage now applies to apprenticeship contract workers, in line with the government’s commitment to enhancing protection and welfare for all categories of workers,” the statement read.

An apprenticeship contract refers to an agreement in which an employer undertakes to employ and systematically train a person in a specific trade, ranging from six to 24 months, during which the apprentice is bound to work for the employer.

Kesuma also expressed appreciation to employers who had already been paying the minimum wage to apprenticeship workers ahead of the legal requirement.

The ministry then reminded employers paying wages above the minimum rate that they are not permitted to reduce salaries to match the statutory threshold.

Kesuma announced that the Minimum Wage Order 2024 will take effect on Aug 1, 2025, setting a minimum wage of RM1,700 per month for employers with fewer than five employees who are not engaged in professional activities classified under the Malaysian Standard Classification of Occupations 2020.

The ministry urged employers to comply with the minimum wage laws enforced by the Peninsular Malaysia Department of Labour, Sabah Labour Department and the Sarawak Labour Department.

Employers found guilty of failing to do so face fines of up to RM10,000 for each affected worker, the statement concluded. — Bernama