JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — Police will conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a 22-year-old Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officer Training Unit (Palapes) cadet, who died at the Kota Tinggi Hospital, said district police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman.

He said the investigation will include recording statements from witnesses and medical officers involved, as part of efforts to identify the cause of the incident.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Department at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here for investigation procedures.

“The autopsy did not detect any criminal injuries, and the cause of death is still pending the results of a laboratory report.

“The case has been classified as a sudden death and is being investigated by a Kota Tinggi district police investigating officer,” he said in a statement today.

Yusof was responding to the death of Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, a second-semester Bachelor of Cyber Security student at UTM. He was undergoing Palapes training at the Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) here from June 27 to August 3.

Yusof said police received a report on the cadet’s death at 5.33pm on July 28.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim experienced a seizure and lost control during Combat Inoculation Training at 2.30pm on the same day.

“Upon realising the situation, the victim was taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital by a medical officer but was confirmed dead while being treated at the hospital’s emergency zone,” he said.

Yusof advised the public not to speculate while investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, Syamsul Haris’ mother demanded an immediate investigation into her son’s death during training.

In a statement, UTM said it views the incident seriously and will leave the matter to the police to investigate. The university also pledged full cooperation throughout the investigation process.

“UTM expresses its deep sorrow over the passing of the late Syamsul Haris. We extend our condolences to his family and pray that his soul rests in peace and is placed among the faithful.

“At the same time, the university has contacted the deceased’s next of kin and is ready to provide all necessary assistance and support.

“UTM remains committed to prioritising the safety and welfare of its students,” the statement read.

Earlier, the deceased’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, claimed at a press conference in Ipoh, Perak, that her son’s cause of death was unclear and suspicious.

The 45-year-old single mother said an examination of her son’s body during the autopsy revealed severe injuries, which she said did not match the initial explanation that his death was caused by a seizure.