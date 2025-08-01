KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament today is expected to redesign the nation’s economic and development landscape towards a more inclusive, sustainable and responsible future.

In PENANG, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the plan’s focus on digitalisation, advanced technology and the development of a values-based Madani social system aligned with the state’s vision under Penang 2030, which was introduced in 2018.

“As the ‘Silicon Valley of the East’, Penang appreciates the high-value projects listed, which promise strong investment returns. This proves that the state remains a significant contributor to national investment.

“It also supports the national ambition to remain a leading player in the high-value semiconductor industry,” he said in a statement.

Chow added that infrastructure projects such as the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) and upgrades to the PLUS Highway from Juru to Sungai Dua would enhance existing facilities and improve connectivity across regions.

On the proposed expansion of the Penang International Airport (PIA), Chow said it would enhance the user experience, and hoped it would be completed as scheduled to boost inter-regional connectivity.

In SELANGOR, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari welcomed 13MP as a comprehensive plan that complemented existing state initiatives as well as uplifted communities.

He said a key highlight was the development of Carey Port in Kuala Langat, expressing the state’s readiness to cooperate with the Federal Government to expedite the project, which was set to alleviate congestion at Port Klang.

Amirudin also praised the plan to add 300 Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) vans, 1,200 buses, and 217 train sets to improve public transport access, especially for those in the Klang Valley.

He further lauded the recognition of waste-to-energy (WTE) technology and the government’s pledge to create 1.2 million new jobs in manufacturing and the digital economy, which would benefit graduates in the state.

In PAHANG, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail hailed the establishment of the National Food Production Hub as a timely and necessary initiative, especially for the East Coast region.

“We thank the Federal Government, as the East Coast needs such a development hub. At the state level, we’ve already planned a Halal Hub, and implementation is underway.

“We have identified and prepared the site to ensure the Halal Hub in the state becomes a reality,” he said, noting that federal support would be vital for its success.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun welcomed the government’s priority on building and upgrading public hospitals, including Tuanku Jaafar Hospital 2, as proof of its commitment to public well-being.

He also praised the inclusion of the Sungai Gemencheh Flood Mitigation Project in Tampin, which was expected to significantly reduce flood risks and safeguard the welfare of affected communities.

In PERAK, State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the development of the third regasification terminal in Lumut would boost national energy security and reinforce Lumut’s role as a regional energy hub.

He said the project was expected to attract high-quality investments in clean and sustainable energy sectors, support industrial growth and create local employment.

At the same time, he said the establishment of Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC) and the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) would expand industrial development to coastal areas such as Manjung and Kerian.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup welcomed the special focus on Sabah, including the development of the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, upgrades to biodiesel blending depots in Sandakan and Lahad Datu, and strategic infrastructure projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway.

Kurup, who is also Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, said the five-year plan offers new hope for Sabahans by closing the development gaps and unlocking economic opportunities, particularly in agriculture — a key sector for the state’s rural communities.

He also emphasised the importance of rural youth involvement through TVET programmes and TVET Madani financing schemes, which are expected to create a new generation of skilled agropreneurs, in line with the government’s goal of creating 1.2 million new jobs by 2030. — Bernama