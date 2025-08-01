KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Four Form One students were arrested yesterday for allegedly assaulting a classmate at a shopping mall in Kajang the day before, Berita Harian reported.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said police received a report from the 13-year-old victim at 12.57pm yesterday.

The boy alleged he was punched and slapped by schoolmates who were still in uniform at the time of the incident.

“Investigations showed the incident took place at 11am the day before, when the complainant and several schoolmates went to the mall.

“He was called aside to discuss grievances his classmates had with him, before he was physically assaulted,” Naazron was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

The victim sought treatment at a nearby hospital and was found to have sustained minor facial injuries.

According to Berita Harian, a video of the incident that has since gone viral shows the victim being beaten by two students, while two others filmed the episode using their mobile phones.

Police arrested the four 13-year-old boys at about 8.35pm in the Bandar Kajang area. A two-day remand was granted until tomorrow to assist investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation. It is also being probed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a fine of up to RM100 upon conviction.

Police view the incident seriously and have urged students to adhere to school rules and avoid behaviour that could jeopardise their future.

Those with information are urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Shahrulhasram Ramli at 017-2530380 or head to the nearest police station.