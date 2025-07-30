KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The High Court here today fixed Oct 24 for its decision in the civil suit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd and its two subsidiaries against Umno and Selangor Umno over the alleged receipt of RM19.5 million from the companies in 2015.

Judge Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan set the date following the conclusion of two days of oral submissions by counsel Razlan Hadri Zulkifli, who appeared for the plaintiffs SRC International, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd (GMSB), and Jendela Pinggiran Sdn Bhd (JPSB).

Appearing for the defendants were counsel Mohamed Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman for Umno and Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican for Umno Selangor.

“Thank you to the parties for your extensive submissions. I will deliver my decision on Oct 24 at 9 am,” the judge said.

In their claim against Umno, the plaintiffs seek the recovery of RM16 million, alleging the funds were wrongfully transferred and that the party had no lawful basis to receive them.

The second suit concerns a claim of RM3.5 million against Selangor Umno, which is likewise alleged to have received funds from the plaintiffs.

Earlier, Hasnal Rezua submitted that it is their pleaded position that the sum in question constituted a political donation.

“There is no serious doubt here about the money that came to Umno Selangor,” he said, while counsel Razlan Hadri argued that a breach of fiduciary duties had been clearly established.

“Based on the admission by former SRC International director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin (the second SRC witness) himself in signing blank cheques, and the documentary evidence presented before this court, the plaintiffs have proven the breach of trust or duties by the former directors of the plaintiffs on the balance of probabilities,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Shahrul Fazli reiterated Umno’s position that it had received the RM16 million and maintained that the entire sum was expended on activities and programmes undertaken as part of the party’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. — Bernama