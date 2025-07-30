PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — Malaysia played a crucial role in easing the tensions between Thailand and Cambodia by hosting the landmark diplomatic meeting that led to the immediate ceasefire between the two countries, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil revealed today.

He said the historic engagement in Putrajaya last Monday was hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and involved Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“I believe our intention was clear, which is to restore peace and stability in the region.

“As this year’s Asean Chair, Malaysia has taken on a vital role in navigating the region’s diversity and complexity. We’ve demonstrated leadership and succeeded in finding common ground.”

Fahmi said this at the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly here, which was also attended by Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Also present were the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also described the meeting as a rare moment when Malaysia stood at the centre of regional diplomacy.

“We witnessed a major breakthrough as both parties reached a consensus and jointly declared a ceasefire,” he said, but

However, the minister cautioned that the situation on the ground remains fluid.

To support the ceasefire’s implementation, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar led a diplomatic delegation to both Thailand and Cambodia on Tuesday to engage with their respective military leaderships.

Tensions between the two neighbouring countries flared on May 28 following a brief exchange of gunfire, culminating in a full-blown armed conflict on July 24.

As of July 26, the fighting had claimed at least 32 lives and displaced over 200,000 people from border areas.

But after weeks of escalating violence, direct face-to-face negotiations in Putrajaya have yielded results, with both sides agreeing to de-escalate and implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. — Bernama