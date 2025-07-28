PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) said today it found abuse of power and procedural weaknesses in the issuance of medical visas to foreign nationals by Immigration Department officers.

It has since referred its findings to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), recommending charges against the officers under the Penal Code, the Immigration Act 1959/63, and/or the Passports Act 1966.

“The Special Task Force found that there was abuse of power by Immigration officers who approved medical visas for foreign nationals from several countries,” it said in a statement here.

“[This is despite them] being aware that the applications submitted were incomplete and did not comply with the provisions outlined in Immigration Circular No. 10/2001.”

It said the investigation was carried out by a Special Task Force formed under Section 17 of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009, and led by EAIC Commissioner Datuk Seri Razali Ab. Malik.

The task force had reviewed irregularities in the medical visa approval process, including an examination of procedural compliance, witness interviews, document seizures, and the preparation of appropriate recommendations for further action by the authorities.

In October last year, EAIC said it seized 156 Social Visit Pass (Medical Treatment Pass category) application files believed to be linked to a medical visa syndicate involving Immigration Department officers.

This came after Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban confirmed that the EAIC had visited the Immigration headquarters to conduct further investigations into alleged breaches of integrity involving officers from the department.

Reports stated that the syndicate, which had allegedly been operating for some time, had granted medical visas to foreign nationals to enter the country, supposedly for medical services.

In February this year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the EAIC had called in 22 Immigration Department officers to assist in the investigation.