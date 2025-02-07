KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has called in 22 Immigration Department officers to assist in an investigation into a syndicate issuing medical visas to foreign nationals.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail assured that the department would take firm action against any officers involved in misconduct, stating they would not be shielded from responsibility.

“From 2022 to 2024, the Immigration Department has taken disciplinary action against 241 officers, with 46 individuals dismissed,” he said in a written response in Parliament.

Saifuddin was responding to Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus), who had inquired about the progress of investigations into allegations of improper issuance of medical visas to foreign nationals without following proper procedures.

The minister further confirmed that the department had fully cooperated with the EAIC, providing all relevant information and documents since the investigation began.

“The investigation into the medical visa syndicate is ongoing, and the department will take appropriate action, with no protection for any officer found guilty.

“The Immigration Department ensures its officers comply with all applicable laws, regulations, procedures, and directives,” Saifuddin said.

On October 8 last year, the EAIC conducted a raid at the Immigration Department’s Visa, Pass, and Permit Division in Putrajaya, seizing 156 files related to Social Visit Pass applications (Medical Treatment category).

The seizure followed allegations that officers had issued these visas without adhering to the prescribed procedures.

The EAIC has since formed a Special Task Force to investigate the matter under Section 17(1) of the EAIC Act 2009 (Act 700).