PETALING JAYA, July 27 — The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has given conditional support to the Selangor government’s plan to privatise on-street parking in the state.

As reported by The Star, Petaling Jaya Mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon stressed that any agreement must ensure the city continues to receive at least the same level of income from parking fees, or ideally more.

Zahri stated that the council’s primary concern is to safeguard its current parking fee revenue.

”We also need to fine-tune several aspects of enforcement, including the duration and scope of enforcement officers’ roles, to ensure a smooth transition during privatisation,” he was quoted as saying by the daily.

He further emphasised the importance of keeping the city’s parking revenue stable, if not improved, and added that the privatisation process “should not disrupt the parking situation in Petaling Jaya.”

On Friday, Malay Mail reported that Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung had launched a campaign to gather signatures from Selangor backbenchers urging the state government to delay and review the privatisation of public parking lots under the Selangor Smart Parking System (SIP).

Lee noted that MBPJ was the only local council to formally oppose SIP, while other councils might be limited by their appointed status.

He, along with other MPs, has raised concerns over the scheme and called for an independent review, as well as full transparency regarding its terms.