PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung today announced a campaign to gather signatures from Selangor backbenchers urging the state to postpone and review the privatisation of public car parking lots under the Selangor Smart Parking System (SIP).

He also noted that only the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has submitted a formal objection to SIP, though other councils may be constrained by their appointed status.

“I’ve also noticed that Selangor backbench state assemblypersons have yet to make their stand known on this issue, which is puzzling,” he said in a statement here.

“Therefore, I am announcing today that I will begin engaging Selangor backbenchers to initiate a joint signature campaign, urging the state government to postpone and thoroughly, transparently, and professionally review the SIP scheme.”

Lee said four MPs including himself have expressed the need to review and delay the scheme with four local authorities: MBPJ, Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), and Selayang Municipal Council (MPS).

These MPs also included William Leong (Selayang), Azli Yusof (Shah Alam), and Wong Chen (Subang).

“MPs derive their mandate from the people. We hold general elections every four to five years, costing hundreds of millions, precisely to ensure that public sentiment is reflected in policymaking.

“Compared to appointed officials, the views of elected representatives must not be disregarded,” Kee said.

Lee compared the situation to an apparent silence from other city councils and mayors, claiming that mayors are civil servants appointed by the state government — making openly objecting understandably difficult.

He also highlighted that most councillors are also appointed by the state, and their term ends later this year.

“Many are hoping for reappointment. So while some have privately expressed concern, going public with opposition may risk their positions,” he said.

Earlier this week, the four MPs had urged for SIP to be delayed, and for an independent committee to review the proposal and for full disclosure of the scheme’s terms and conditions, including its commercial aspects.