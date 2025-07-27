SEPANG, July 27 — A man was arrested last night after he tried to smuggle six exotic animals, estimated to be worth RM73,000, out of the country through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

The man, 38, who was travelling to India, was arrested at 10 pm after a team from the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) Aviation Security Division discovered a pair of silvery langur, siamangs and armadillos each during an enforcement operation.

“Acting on a tip, two AKPS members and three AVSEC members conducted a further search on the baggage of a passenger after initial checks via a scanner machine showed suspicious images resembling wildlife inside.

“The search led to the discovery of six exotic animals,” the AKPS said in a statement today, adding that the animals were seized and taken to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.

“The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008,” it added. — Bernama