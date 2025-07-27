SHAH ALAM, July 27 — UMNO members have been advised to continue working as a team, which is free from internal squabbles, in preparation for the next general election.

UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the formation of a machinery as a solid team could prove decisive towards achieving success in the general election.

“In football, when we play against another team, you can’t just rely on one striker. If you only have one performing striker, while the rest are not, it’ll be difficult. So, we must play as a team.

“If the team is right, solid and has no squabbles, particularly in facing the general election, Insya-Allah, 50 per cent of the battle is won. The others depend on issues cropping up in the government and the country,” he said after officiating the Shah Alam UMNO Division delegates meeting here today.

Johari, also the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, advised UMNO members to consider the views of the younger generation, in particular, who form 40 per cent of the total number of voters nationwide.

“They have a very different thinking compared to our ancestors. This happens globally when our audience, who are 18 years old, can automatically become voters.

“If we, as a party, cannot understand the thinking of our youngsters, how are we going to cultivate and constantly produce young leaders who understand?… our problems will be bigger next time.

Commenting on the statement by opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin yesterday that the opposition is considering tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament, Johari said each Member of Parliament (MP) has the right to do so.

“In this Parliament, any MP can table that motion (of no-confidence). Nobody can stop it.

“So, the motion is tabled in Parliament… then we will see who has the support and who hasn’t. Parliament will determine this,” said the Titiwangsa MP. — Bernama