KUALA BERANG, July 26 — Six students of a Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) in Melaka were expelled with immediate effect after being found involved in a bullying incident last Friday, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

He said the decision followed a disciplinary committee meeting and investigation that confirmed the students’ involvement, adding that no appeals will be entertained to ensure the action serves as a lesson to others.

“Mara will not compromise on bullying for any reason. No excuse can justify such behaviour. How severe the bullying comes second. If you touch (bully), you go,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Hulu Terengganu Umno Division Meeting 2025 in Jenagor here.

Asyraf said he had received numerous social media alerts about the incident since Saturday and immediately ordered MARA’s management to submit a report, which confirmed the case.

Meanwhile, he said MARA is recruiting hostel wardens under a pilot project for MRSM Besut in Terengganu and MRSM Balik Pulau in Penang starting August, with three male and three female wardens to be appointed at each campus.

The initiative will later be expanded to 57 other MRSM nationwide if successful, he added. — Bernama