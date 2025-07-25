PUTRAJAYA, July 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed gratitude to all private establishments for their contributions of over RM127 million towards realising the Sejahtera Madani 2025 initiative.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the contributions would help fulfil the aims of the initiative, launched yesterday, which seeks to improve the wellbeing of poor and hardcore poor households across the country in areas such as wages, healthcare and education.

“As mentioned before, the prime minister in his earlier speech said he did not expect a large amount, but it turned out to be more than two and a half times (what was anticipated).

“The prime minister also told the Cabinet that there are some private establishments that have identified around 1,000 schools that could benefit from this programme, while the Education Ministry has also received applications from schools to be enrolled in this initiative.

“This will be sorted by the Education Ministry accordingly,” Fahmi told a press conference at the ministry building here today.

The Sejahtera Madani programme is coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department and targets beneficiaries registered in the national eKasih database.

According to the ICU, Sejahtera Madani consolidates various forms of government, private sector and civil society aid into a single, focused approach for poverty reduction.

As of July 15, 306,403 heads of households are registered under eKasih nationwide, comprising 1,017 hardcore poor and 305,386 poor households.

The government aims to reduce the national poverty rate by 33 per cent this year as part of its ongoing commitment to eradicate hardcore poverty.