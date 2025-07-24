KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has called on the government to urgently gazette the September 15 public holiday to provide legal clarity to employers.

The additional holiday that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced yesterday in a special address has triggered concerns within the manufacturing sector over compliance and planning, the group said.

FMM said many businesses remain unclear whether the holiday falls under Section 8 or Section 9 of the Holidays Act 1951, which would affect their obligations under the Employment Act 1955.

“This is critical to provide legal clarity and enable businesses to plan operations, workforce scheduling, and ensure compliance with the Employment Act 1955,” said FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai.

The group warned that manufacturers operating on shift-based or continuous cycles face higher risks from such unplanned disruptions.

The four-day stretch from Saturday to Tuesday may force production lines to halt and restart, which FMM said would be inefficient and costly.

It added that the cascading effects on supply chains, logistics and delivery timelines would be especially difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to manage.

FMM advised employers to prepare buffer stock, adjust schedules, and communicate with workers, customers and suppliers to minimise operational risks.

The group also reminded businesses to monitor the gazette and consider using the substitution option under Section 8, if applicable.

It then reiterated its view that “policy announcements must reflect clarity, consistency, certainty, and credibility,” adding that ad hoc decisions could undermine Malaysia’s attractiveness to investors.