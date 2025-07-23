KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM3.21 per litre, respectively, for the period of July 24 to 30.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that during the same period, the retail price of diesel will also remain at RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, and at RM2.91 per litre in the peninsula.

MOF said the price adjustments are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor global oil price trends and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement read. — Bernama