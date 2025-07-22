KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Sessions Court here today set Oct 1 to hear the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application to forfeit over RM169 million in cash allegedly belonging to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Judge Suzana Hussin fixed the date after lawyer Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad, representing Ismail and his former political secretary Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus as respondents, informed the court that more time was needed to review and respond to the application.

The court also ordered the defence to file its affidavit in reply on or before Aug 13, while MACC must file a counter-affidavit on or before Sept 3.

The proceedings were attended by Deputy Public Prosecutors Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin and Alis Izzati Azurin Rusdi, as well as lawyer Ragunath Kesavan, who also appeared for Ismail and Mohammad Anuar.

MACC is seeking a court order to forfeit the seized funds from Mohammad Anuar to the Malaysian Government.

The funds sought to be forfeited include RM14,772,150; SGD6,132,350 (Singapore dollars); USD1,461,400; CHF3 million (Swiss francs); EUR12,164,150; JPY363,000,000 (Japanese yen); GBP50,250; NZD44,600; AED34,750,000 (UAE dirhams) and AUD352,850.

The application was made under Section 41(1) of the MACC Act 2009 after the commission was satisfied that the money held by Mohammad Anuar belonged to Ismail Sabri and was linked to an offence under Section 36(2) of the same Act.

On July 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said at a press conference that the anti-graft body would apply to the court to forfeit seized assets amounting to RM170 million.

Previously, Ismail Sabri had been summoned several times to record statements with regard to the declaration of assets he made to the MACC.

MACC had also seized RM170 million in cash in various foreign currencies, as well as 16 kilogrammes of pure gold bars estimated to be worth RM7 million, in connection with the corruption and money laundering investigation involving the Bera MP.

The seizure was made during raids on residences and offices believed to be used as ‘safe houses’ following investigations into four senior officers of Ismail Sabri who were arrested in February. — Bernama