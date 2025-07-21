PUTRAJAYA, July 21 – Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has today praised the Immigration Department for its pivotal role in shaping the country’s global reputation, calling it the “face of the country” for investors, tourists, expatriates, and foreign workers.

Speaking at the department’s 103rd anniversary celebration, Saifuddin highlighted how every economic component from tourism to foreign investments is closely linked to immigration services.

“At 103 years old, let us share some pride in the Immigration department. The Malaysian passport is now ranked 8th globally according to the 2025 Passport Index,” he said during the opening ceremony in front of Immigration headquarters in Putrajaya here, referring to the Passport Power Rank.

He explained that a strong passport ranking means greater international access, with Malaysians enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to 170 countries.

“This is not just the result of legal frameworks, but reflects the efficiency of our Immigration Department in handling documentation and maintaining the country’s reputation globally,” Saifuddin said.

He added that this efficiency had also made Malaysia the top destination for medical tourism, with 1.2 million overseas patients recorded in 2024.

Saifuddin said immigration success contributes directly to national growth, especially through a user-friendly and swift visa system.

On tourism, he stressed that immigration officers serve as the frontliners who welcome visitors to Malaysia, especially critical as the country plays host to Asean this year.

He also noted that in the past, Immigration was slow to adopt AI, but that has now changed.

“Besides having AI as a tool, we now have systems with flawless language capabilities both in English and Bahasa Malaysia. These tools are here to help. We can either embrace them or be left behind.”

“AI adoption must lead to improved productivity, faster service delivery, and better collections. These are key performance indicators for progress.”

Saifuddin cited China’s Alibaba as an example of AI’s power, handling over 230,000 online transactions in a single second.

He also revealed that the Human Resources Ministry has begun sending batches of officers to local universities to develop AI knowledge and capabilities.

“If we’re behind the AI curve for three years, and we delay any longer, we’ll fall 30 years behind. That’s why I’m proud to be here today to support Immigration’s reform journey as it embraces the AI era in line with this year's theme of ‘AI Leads Immigration Reform’,” he concluded.