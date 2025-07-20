The autogate system for foreign visitors at all Malaysian entry points has been fully restored following a technical integration issue.

The glitch, caused by a mismatch between Malaysia’s MyIMMS system and an international enforcement database, led to delays and affected 380,000 travellers over two days.

AKPS mobilised personnel, opened manual counters, and made public announcements to ease congestion, particularly at Johor’s busy border crossings with Singapore.

SEPANG, July 20 — The autogate system for foreign visitors at all entry points nationwide has been fully restored, the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said today.

AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain confirmed this in a press conference here at Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“As we speak now, everything is already up and going,” he told reporters, later confirming that the autogate system for foreign visitors had “fully recovered”.

He said the autogate system for foreign visitors had been fully restored yesterday at different times, including 36 autogates for foreign visitors at both Terminals 1 and 2 of KLIA.

The 68 autogates at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complexes at the Sultan Iskandar Building and four autogates at Johor Bahru Sentral in Johor were restored by 10pm yesterday, and 18 autogates at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor Bahru were restored earlier at 6pm.

Asked if the system glitch was due to possible sabotage or cyberattacks, Mohd Shuhaily said he did not want to speculate.

“We do not see this for now. I do not want to give any assumption to avoid worsening the situation. For now, let’s find out what actually happened,” he said.

He explained that the inadvertent glitch was due to a technical issue, where there were issues of integration between the database in Malaysia’s MyIMMS system and a database maintained by an international enforcement body.

“Because we have to check, individuals entering this country have records and so on, and the database by an international enforcement body,” he said, adding that it was not a “breakdown” but rather an integration issue between the MyIMMS system and the international body’s security system.

AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain speaks to reporters at Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang July 20,2025.

He said the company which supplied the MyIMMS system had the capacity to resolve the integration issue.

He said the integration issue led to a slowing of the checking process and delays, and that AKPS had taken steps by mobilising all personnel and opening up manual counters to facilitate those clearing the immigration checks.

Noting that Friday to Sunday is a peak period for foreigners working in Singapore to visit Johor, Mohd Shuhaily said AKPS had announced the autogate glitch yesterday to enable travellers to plan or postpone their journey into Johor.

“That is the best we can do in order to reduce the volume of people coming into the country,” he said of the measure taken yesterday and the approach to be taken for any future incidents.

He said he had instructed his officers to quickly make public announcements yesterday to enable all to plan their journeys, and that this would apply to the future.

Apart from the announcement, he said AKPS had yesterday also opened up a lane for travellers to turn back into Singapore amid the system glitch.

He said such efforts helped reduce the number of travellers at the Johor-Singapore border checkpoints on Saturday as compared to Friday.

He said the number of foreign travellers affected by the system glitch at Johor’s BSI checkpoint over the past two days was around 380,000.

Around 200,000 was affected on July 18 (over 103,000 inbound travellers and over 96,000 outbound travellers) and around 180,000 on July 19 (over 93,000 inbound travellers and over 86,000 outbound travellers).