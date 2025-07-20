KOTA BHARU, July 20 — The Kelantan Health Department has today attempted to distance itself from an HIV health outreach programme in Pengkalan Chepa that was raided by then police, who then alleged that it was a “gay sex party”.

New Straits Times cited state health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin saying the programme was organised by a non-governmental organisation partner of the Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC).

“The programme was organised by an NGO,” he was quoted saying.

“The Kota Jembal health officer was only invited to deliver a health talk during one of the event’s sessions,” he said.

He also alleged that the police raid took place after the programme had concluded.

On Friday, the MAC confirmed that it conducted a night outreach session here on June 17 under the Differentiated HIV Services for Key Populations model.

MAC said the session was in collaboration with Kota Jembal Health Clinic and part of a strategic approach introduced by the Health Ministry.

It said the session was held from 8pm to 2am and had reached over 70 high-risk individuals, with services scheduled outside office hours to improve accessibility.

This comes as a coalition of civil society groups had also urged Kelantan police to revise their statement on a June 2025 raid of an alleged “gay sex party” here, which they clarified was in fact a health outreach event.

The groups, led by transgender rights advocacy group Justice for Sisters, said media reports following the raid resulted in harmful and stigmatising remarks that have intensified fear among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals seeking health services.