KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police have not ruled out the possibility of recalling a legendary artiste for another statement in the investigation into a verbal attack on singer Shila Amzah.

Bernama reported acting Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad saying this followed a report lodged by the artiste about the incident.

“So far, we have recorded four statements and will be calling in several other individuals,” he told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Handover Ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters today.

Earlier, media reported that the investigation paper on the case had been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

Shila previously claimed that she was publicly attacked by a legendary artiste during a rehearsal session for a concert.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.