KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The family of the late Teoh Beng Hock has reportedly rejected an apology from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki over Beng Hock’s death 16 years ago.

According to The Star, Teoh’s younger sister, Teoh Lee Lan, 45, said the apology lacked sincerity as no MACC officer had been held accountable for her brother’s death.

“They said they are apologising because they see our pain, but they are not surrendering the five officers we believe were involved,” she was quoted as saying at a press conference here last night.

“Their offer of a financial contribution is also shameful — we do not want money, we want the truth,” she reportedly added.

According to the report, Lee Lan further criticised Azam’s remarks, saying they implied that a human life could be compensated with money.

Yesterday, Azam apologised to the family of Teoh Beng Hock, who died in 2009 at the building housing the commission’s Selangor office.

He said the MACC acknowledged the findings of past investigations, including a recent police probe that resulted in no further action, and expressed sympathy for the family’s long-standing pain.

Azam also said the MACC was prepared to offer a goodwill contribution for the welfare and education of Teoh’s child.